YouTuber “My Mate Nate” apologises for staging video clip of police raid
Well-known YouTuber "My Mate Nate" apologised to the Provincial Police Region 7 on Thursday for staging a video of a police raid inside a deserted shopping mall in Kanchanaburi's Mueang district.
The YouTuber claimed that he had hired 50 police officers to conduct a chase inside a deserted building. The police in the clip were fully equipped with weapons and vehicles.
However, several netizens criticised the video clip, saying that it is inappropriate for the police to participate in a video clip when they should be ensuring people's safety.
The video clip, which was uploaded on June 17, drew more than 3 million views and 92,000 likes as of Friday.
Apart from handing out baskets of supplies to the police, My Mate Nate’s team also supplied the equipment used in the video clip including bb guns and personal vehicles.
Pol Maj Gen Uthai Kawindechathorn, deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 7, said the Royal Thai Police has ordered the setting up of a committee to investigate the case.
He added that the eight police officers who appear in the video clip will face disciplinary action. Other civilians, mostly actors, will face legal action for dressing like police officers, he added.
My Mate Nate said the video aimed to show his team’s respect for police officers nationwide and was never intended to defame the police.
"Our intention is always to support various organisations and we hope to have the opportunity to work together again in the future," he said.
The YouTuber also apologised if their video clip had caused dissatisfaction to or adversely affected any organisation.