Amid prolonged drought fears, state agencies prepare for El Nino impact

The meeting decided to use the data on water levels at all major reservoirs around the country as of November 1 last year as the starting point for planning and management of water resources during the expected long drought period.

Anucha said the meeting participants found that as of November 1, reservoirs around the country were at 60-70% of their water storage capacity.

As a result, water resources-related agencies were instructed to draft water management plans to minimise the impact on the people.

The spokesman said Prayut had also instructed the concerned government agencies to launch awareness campaigns for people to be economical in their use of water.

Farmers will be advised to skip planting the second crop to avoid a water shortage situation.

The government agencies were instructed to prioritise water usage for making tap water, not for farming.

The Royal Irrigation Department reported to the meeting that farmers had been encouraged to plant rice species that could be harvested quickly to avoid the water shortages later.

Farmers and the private sector were also encouraged to build their own water resources, the spokesman added.

A nationwide survey conducted by ONWR had found that several parts of the country were already hit by drought, including Bang Saphan district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Khao Kho district in Phetchabun province, and Ko Si Chang district in Chonburi province.

The ONWR has coordinated with the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and local governments to provide help to people affected by drought, the spokesman added.