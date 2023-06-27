Fears of electrocution as power poles lean, then collapse

The leaning poles resulted in power and communication cables sagging onto the road, prompting police to block the path from The Mall Tha Phra to Krungthep Bridge for motorists’ safety.

Sirisak Phanuwong, 57, said he was driving from Soi Charoen Nakhon 60 when he noticed all the lights were out at the intersection.

Seeing the sagging cables and worried about an electric shock, he jumped down from his van. No one was injured in the incident, he said.

As of reporting time, the poles and cables had been cleared and traffic flow restored.

Police said they are reviewing CCTV footage to find the cause and are speculating that a truck with a high load truck might have snagged the cables, or a vehicle might have rammed the poles causing them to lean/fall down.