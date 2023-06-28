Waste not, want not as Green Fair gets underway

Bangkok’s “Green Market Fair” is the second activity being organised under the auspices of World Environment Day on June 5, the BMA’s Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said.

The first activity, “Do it yourself: Build a beautiful world with our hands” was held on June 5 at Vachirabenjatas Park (Rot Fai Park) in Chatuchak district. Participants took part in workshops where they were taught how to turn waste materials into useful products by reusing, recycling, and upcycling.

Aekvarunyoo said this year’s activities follow the theme #beatplasticpollution set by the United Nations Environment Programme, which focuses on redesigning systems to prevent plastic waste and urges governments and businesses to reduce plastic pollution.

Hosted by the BMA’s Environment Department, the market features booths selling products that are pesticide-free and pesticide-safe, organic farming products, and hydroponic vegetables.

The city will also offer free plant seedlings at the fair. Recipients are required to scan the QR Code or register at the website tree.bangkok.go.th to report the growth of their trees. They will contribute to the city’s 1-million tree planting campaign to build a natural wall that absorbs dust and air pollution.



