Digital tax system to be in place by 2028: Revenue dept

The Revenue Department has been gradually implementing the electronic tax system, and this is another significant step in the development of the digital tax ecosystem, he said, noting that the ecosystem aims to enhance tax administration for businesses and that service providers are playing a crucial role in facilitating seamless electronic tax transactions.

Service providers will serve as important intermediaries connecting businesses with the department, Lavaron said, helping to reduce complexity and obstacles in tax administration and enabling businesses to efficiently manage their taxes from start to finish.

Benefits of the digital tax ecosystem include eliminating the need for paper-based document management and expediting tax refunds. Additionally, the department provides tax benefits such as a double deduction for investments in the electronic system and for payments made to service providers, according to Lavaron.

The Revenue Department is open to feedback, suggestions, and collaboration from all relevant sectors to enhance the efficiency and innovation of the tax administration process. The goal is to make tax management less complicated and more aligned with business operations.