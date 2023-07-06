SEA Games, Asean Para Games medallists given rewards

Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha handed out the cash rewards and presents to the medallists at a ceremony held at Government House. Athletes, their coaches, and executives from sports associations attended the ceremony.

General Prayut congratulated the athletes for their success at the SEA Games and Asean Para Games held in May and early June, respectively, in Phnom Penh. He praised them for their hard work and for representing Thailand at the games.

“On behalf of the government and all the Thais, I would like to congratulate you on your success. I expect your performance to improve continuously,” the prime minister told the athletes.