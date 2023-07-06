SEA Games, Asean Para Games medallists given rewards
Thai athletes taking part in the recent SEA Games and Asean Para Games on Thursday received cash rewards of over 338 million baht for winning medals at the largest sporting events in Southeast Asia.
Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha handed out the cash rewards and presents to the medallists at a ceremony held at Government House. Athletes, their coaches, and executives from sports associations attended the ceremony.
General Prayut congratulated the athletes for their success at the SEA Games and Asean Para Games held in May and early June, respectively, in Phnom Penh. He praised them for their hard work and for representing Thailand at the games.
“On behalf of the government and all the Thais, I would like to congratulate you on your success. I expect your performance to improve continuously,” the prime minister told the athletes.
“I admire the athletes, team managers and other relevant people who performed their duties for Thailand and achieved this success. The rewards given today are meant to be an encouragement for your honourable actions for the country,” Prayut said.
Thailand won 108 gold medals, 95 silver medals, and 108 bronze medals at the Phnom Penh SEA Games. The tally for the Asean Para Games was even higher: 127 gold, 109 silver, and 93 bronze medals.
A total of 338.5 million baht in cash was given to the medallists – 239.2 million to those taking part in the SEA Games and 99.3 million to those taking part in the Asean Para Games.
The SEA Games, officially the Southeast Asian Games, is a biennial multi-sport event involving participants from 11 countries in the region. The Asean Para Games is held after every SEA Games for disabled athletes from the 11 countries.