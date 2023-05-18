SEA Games draw to a close in Cambodia with spectacular ceremonybackground-defaultbackground-default
FRIDAY, May 19, 2023
SEA Games draw to a close in Cambodia with spectacular ceremony

THURSDAY, May 18, 2023

The 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) drew to a close on Wednesday (May 17) with a spectacular closing ceremony at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen and Thailand deputy prime minister Prawit Wongsuwan were among the dignitaries watching on along with athletes from all 11 of the Asian countries.
 

The ceremony featured musical and art performances, as well as a parade of some of the SEA Games competitors.

Vietnam has won the highest number of gold medals (136) at the current SEA Games in Cambodia, which conclude today (May 17), followed by Thailand (108), Indonesia (86) and Cambodia (81).
 

Performers during the closing ceremony Performers during the closing ceremony Cambodia prime minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen during the closing ceremony

Thailand national Olympic Committee president Prawit Wongsuwon with the Cambodia Minister of National Defence Tea Banh with the South East Asian Games federation flag during the closing ceremony SEA Games draw to a close in Cambodia with spectacular ceremony SEA Games draw to a close in Cambodia with spectacular ceremony SEA Games draw to a close in Cambodia with spectacular ceremony

