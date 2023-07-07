South Korea’s Gyeonggi province seeks multifaceted ties with Thailand

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit presided over for the opening ceremony and welcomed the governor of Gyeonggi province, Kim Dong-yeon.

The G-Fair 2nd Asean+Korea Sourcing Fair is being held on Thursday and Friday on the 22nd floor of Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre.

“Thai exports to Korea last year totalled 35 billion baht, exceeding the original target of 25 billion baht in three years by 19 per cent,” said Jurin, stressing the importance of enhancing trade relationships and opening new opportunities for Thai investors in Gyeonggi province.

“I can truly say that Gyeonggi province is the heart and hub of industries and the economy of South Korea,” said Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon.