Thailand stresses importance of Indo-Pacific group for clean and fair economy

The meeting discussed the way forward for IPEF cooperation, particularly under Pillar III (Clean Economy) and Pillar IV (Fair Economy).

The meeting exchanged views on possible cooperation projects that would lead to tangible benefits for Pillar III, such as the US government’s proposal regarding a US$300-million funding for sustainable infrastructure projects in IPEF partner countries, plans to organise an investor forum to enhance investment opportunities, possibility of setting up a climate fund, and promoting innovation through knowledge exchange, skill development and academic partnerships.

They also discussed the establishment of Capacity Building Framework under Pillar IV as a mechanism to provide technical assistance among IPEF partner countries.