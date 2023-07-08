Plai Sak Surin adjusting to new surroundings as his wound starts healing
The abscess on Plai Sak Surin’s hip has started healing, veterinarians tending to the elephant at the conservation centre said on Saturday.
The elephant, one of three gifted to Sri Lanka, is being tended to at the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre.
Officials said the elephant was still adjusting to the ways of Thai mahouts and the Thai language. They believe it will be a long learning phase for the elephant, now that his Sri Lankan mahout has returned.
Officials said the general public is not yet allowed to visit the elephant because it is still learning new habits.
Meanwhile, veterinarians are keeping a close eye on the elephant for symptoms of illness, as well as helping it with pain from its wound.
However, hospital staff said the elephant cannot undergo a detailed check-up until it has adjusted to its new home and the quarantine is conducted.
Plai Sak Surin was presented to Sri Lanka as a goodwill gesture in 2001 when he was about 10 years old. The Sri Lankan government then gave him to Kande Vihara Temple to serve as a carrier of holy Buddha relics during religious ceremonies.
The 29-year-old elephant was returned to Thailand after it began developing severe health problems. It was brought back with an injured front left leg, a wound on the hip, a cataract in the right eye and damaged nails and feet.