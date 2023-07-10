Digital scams soar resulting in billions of baht in losses

According to police spokesperson Lt. Col. Naphawan Panya, investment fraud cases via computer systems between March 1, 2022 and June 30 of this year amounted to 23,616 and damages exceeding 11.55 billion baht. In June alone, there were 876 reported cases with damages totaling over 600 million baht.

Online scammers use various tactics to deceive, such as trading digital coins through applications or websites, investing in cryptocurrencies, investing in high-return loan companies, participating in auctions for returns, trading foreign currencies, and investing in well-known company stocks. Additionally, the scammers often create fake profiles of financially reputable individuals to increase credibility in deceiving victims and approach victims through online social media groups interested in investment.

The current penalties for owners of fake accounts or SIM cards consist of imprisonment of up to 3 years, or a fine of 300,000 baht, or both. Those who act as intermediaries in soliciting, advertising, selling, renting, or lending bank accounts, electronic cards, or phone numbers face penalties ranging from 2 to 5 years in jail, or a fine of 200,000 to 500,000 baht, or both.

In an attempt to reduce the scams, the police have developed a so-called "Cyber Vaccine" test to strengthen cyber immunity among the public. The public is advised to be alert and stick to the precautionary warning of "Don't believe, don't rush, don't transfer" to avoid falling victim to online scammers.