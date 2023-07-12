Anutin calls on Thai pharma industry to aim high at regional expo
Thailand is working to strengthen its pharmaceutical industry with the ultimate goal of boosting its ability to synthesise raw materials used in medicines, outgoing Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.
He made this remark on Wednesday, while presiding over the opening of “CPHI South East Asia 2023”, the region’s largest exhibition on pharmaceutical technologies, solutions and packaging.
The three-day expo runs until Friday at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.
Anutin said this exhibition offers a great opportunity to showcase the potential of Thailand’s pharmaceutical manufacturers and how effective locally made drugs are for treatment.
The expo is also giving Thai manufacturers the opportunity to broaden their network and build connections in both public and private sectors, he said. These connections, he added, would undoubtedly benefit them in terms of investment and research and development.
He pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of a strong pharmaceutical industry is important. As a result, he said, Thailand should not be satisfied with simply being an efficient producer, but it should also improve its pharmaceutical industry to become truly independent.
Anutin said the government has been collaborating with a variety of partners over the last few years, and this collaborative effort aims to improve R&D, which is an important step towards making Thailand self-sufficient in pharmaceuticals.
He cited Thailand’s ability to produce its own raw materials as an example, which he said would help Thailand move forward regardless of what happens.
Besides, he said, being able to help others is an added bonus.
Manu Leopairote, chairman of Informa Markets Thailand, the event’s organiser, said the country’s pharmaceutical industry is expanding because the world requires medicines and supplements, not just for disease but also for fitness as most societies are ageing.
Rungphech Chitanuwat, regional portfolio director for Informa Markets Thailand, the exhibition will cover the entire pharmaceutical supply chain, paving the way for more opportunities.
Furthermore, she said, the event aims to stabilise Thailand's pharmaceutical industry, while strengthening the country's position as one of the top global medical hubs.
CPHI South East Asia 2023, under the theme “At the Heart of Pharma”, is showcasing more than 390 pharmaceutical companies and expects to attract 8,000-plus visitors.
The three-day event will include talk sessions and discussions by industry leaders and experts to inspire new ideas and share updates on industry trends, rules and regulations related to pharmaceutical product registration, technologies, research on Thai herbs, and how to commercialise and increase economic value from research findings, among other things.
Other intriguing features include knowledge sharing at the Innovation Stage, as well as showcasing of packaging innovations, new environmentally friendly products, and Pharma Quest, which allows college students to demonstrate their pharmaceutical knowledge and related skills.