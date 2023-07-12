Anutin calls on Thai pharma industry to aim high at regional expo

He made this remark on Wednesday, while presiding over the opening of “CPHI South East Asia 2023”, the region’s largest exhibition on pharmaceutical technologies, solutions and packaging.

The three-day expo runs until Friday at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

Anutin said this exhibition offers a great opportunity to showcase the potential of Thailand’s pharmaceutical manufacturers and how effective locally made drugs are for treatment.

The expo is also giving Thai manufacturers the opportunity to broaden their network and build connections in both public and private sectors, he said. These connections, he added, would undoubtedly benefit them in terms of investment and research and development.

He pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of a strong pharmaceutical industry is important. As a result, he said, Thailand should not be satisfied with simply being an efficient producer, but it should also improve its pharmaceutical industry to become truly independent.

Anutin said the government has been collaborating with a variety of partners over the last few years, and this collaborative effort aims to improve R&D, which is an important step towards making Thailand self-sufficient in pharmaceuticals.

He cited Thailand’s ability to produce its own raw materials as an example, which he said would help Thailand move forward regardless of what happens.

Besides, he said, being able to help others is an added bonus.