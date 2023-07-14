‘Lone wolf’ terrorists are a worrying trend, says NSC chief

NSC secretary-general General Supot Malaniyom said that many other security-related agencies also shared the same concern.

“Terrorist attacks have become more varied these days. What’s worrying is the tendency of attacks by terrorists who act alone,” Supot said.

He noted that terrorist attacks were often committed by people with extreme ideologies and those who believe in the use of violence.

“We should help restrain extremism in our country that could motivate terrorist attacks,” Supot said. The NSC chief also said that relevant authorities were attempting to intercept funding for terrorists by proposing new legislation.