BMA showcases smart tech to improve quality of life of commuters, city residents

The deputy governor said the BMA was also developing Smart Pole technologies that would install various sensors on lamp poles. The sensors would be able to check the level of PM2.5 pollution and count the number of passersby and vehicles.

The smart poles would also be able detect floods on the roads and alert officials.

Wisanu said the BMA would install 5,000 smart poles by next year.

The deputy governor also displayed an auto-scaling technology that the BMA would install at major bridges around Bangkok.

He said the automatic scaler would be able to detect trucks that violate the weight limit of 25 tonnes and would alert traffic police and BMA officials.

He said the BMA would install the automatic weighing technology around the capital and would work with the Land Transport Department and Police to automatically issue tickets to fine the violating trucks.

The deputy governor said the BMA was also gathering traffic data to improve algorithms of the automatic system for controlling traffic lights at intersections.

The improved algorithm would improve traffic flows by controlling traffic lights in accordance with the number of vehicles in real time.

He said the BMA would also install more sensors at traffic lights at zebra crossings where pedestrians can press a button to turn on the red light for vehicles to stop.

Wisanu said the sensors would detect wheelchairs or aged pedestrians on the crossing and would extend the green light for them to cross the road.

To make it more convenient for bus passengers, he said, the BMA had asked the Land Transport Department to coordinate with two major bus operators – Via Bus and Thai Smile Bus – so their buses would send their locations to an app for passengers to locate the bus in real time.

Each bus would have to update its location every 15 seconds instead of every one minute now.

The BMA would display the locations of the buses on its maps at its smart bus stops in real time.

He said the BMA would increase the number of smart bus stops from 250 now to 350 by next year. The bus stops also provide free Wi-Fi access.

The expo demonstrated the BMA’s plan to improve slope access for people on wheelchairs and would provide bike stops for parking and bicycle locking facilities at various spots around the capital.

The BMA also plans to increase bike lanes to meet the demand of bicyclists, especially at tourist destinations, the deputy governor added.

“To make travelling a good experience, Bangkok residents must have good pavements to step on once they leave home. Then, they must have access to bicycle services. And there will be feeder system to connect them to the main mass transit systems,” Wisanu said.

“This will provide a seamless travel experience.”