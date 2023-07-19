Bangkokians advised to avoid areas close to demonstration sites
Motorists are advised to avoid six areas in Bangkok where pro-democracy protesters are holding demonstrations on Wednesday.
The police said demonstrations in many areas of Bangkok would affect travel around the city. The six pressure points are:
1. The Agriculture Ministry in Phra Nakhon district, affecting traffic on Ratchadamnoen Nok Road
2. The Russian Embassy in Thailand in Bang Rak district, affecting traffic on Sap Road
3. The Finance Ministry in Phaya Thai district, affecting traffic on Rama VI Road
4. Parliament House in Dusit district, affecting traffic on Thahan Road
5. The Democracy Monument in Phra Nakhon district, affecting traffic on Ratchadamnoen Klang and Dinso Roads (4pm)
6. The Constitutional Court in Lak Si district, affecting traffic on Chaeng Wattana Road
People are advised to use routes parallel to the demonstration sites, the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) said, recommending that people use public transport where possible. Those who have to go to demonstration sites near schools and office buildings should plan their travel in advance.
MPB has prepared traffic police to facilitate motorists, it added.
For more information about traffic conditions and routes, contact traffic police at 1197 or download the traffic map at the 1197Callcenter Facebook page and from the @traffic_1197 Twitter account.