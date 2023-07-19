Bangkokians advised to avoid areas close to demonstration sites

The police said demonstrations in many areas of Bangkok would affect travel around the city. The six pressure points are:

1. The Agriculture Ministry in Phra Nakhon district, affecting traffic on Ratchadamnoen Nok Road

2. The Russian Embassy in Thailand in Bang Rak district, affecting traffic on Sap Road

3. The Finance Ministry in Phaya Thai district, affecting traffic on Rama VI Road

4. Parliament House in Dusit district, affecting traffic on Thahan Road

5. The Democracy Monument in Phra Nakhon district, affecting traffic on Ratchadamnoen Klang and Dinso Roads (4pm)

6. The Constitutional Court in Lak Si district, affecting traffic on Chaeng Wattana Road