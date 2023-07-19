Commerce Ministry targets FTAs with Israel and South Korea

While the election of Thailand’s prime minister has still to be resolved, political pundits and economists are not expecting long delays in the formation of a new cabinet.

But while this can be considered good news, Thailand is facing new challenges in terms of international trade, both due to increasing trade agreements and an economic downturn in the next 1-2 years. These factors will have an immediate impact on Thailand's trade, which constitutes over 70% of its economy, and will deeply affect Thailand's competitiveness. It is therefore imperative that the new government sets a direction to confront these challenges.

According to Auramon Supthaweethum, director general of the Department of International Trade Negotiations under the Commerce Ministry, trade statistics over the past nearly 20 years show that Thailand's trade with FTA partner countries has significantly increased.

Data on average expansion rates from 2020 to 2022 compared to those of 2002 to 2004 show that Thailand's trade value with FTA partner countries has enjoyed a higher expansion rate than non-FTA trade, which remains lower than the global average. Non-FTA trade expanded by 176%, lower than FTA trade and the global average, which stands at 228%.

FTAs are crucial for Thailand's trade, and the department plans to increase the number of FTA agreements by selecting potential countries or markets assigned0 to various educational institutions or specialised institutes in international trade. They aim to choose eight countries, such as Israel, which has a trade value with Thailand of nearly US$1.4 billion and a GDP of U$522 billion with a relatively small population of 9.9 million. This suggests that the trade value between the two countries can increase in the future.