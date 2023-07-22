BMA’s ‘Zero Waste’ campaign cuts Bangkok garbage down by 67,000 tonnes from February till now

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said on Saturday that BMA was also able to save 127.8 million baht during that period thanks to the reduced garbage.

He said the volume of garbage in Bangkok between February and June was 67,248 tonnes less compared to the same period last year. That works out to a reduction of 444 tonnes of waste daily.

Aekvarunyoo attributed this reduction to BMA’s campaign for residents and businesses to reduce and separate their garbage.

The campaign was launched last year, but its effect became evident in February this year when the volume of waste sent to BMA’s three disposal centres had dropped in comparison.