BMA’s ‘Zero Waste’ campaign cuts Bangkok garbage down by 67,000 tonnes from February till now
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has successfully reduced the amount of garbage created in the city by as much as 67,000 tonnes over the past five months, the BMA spokesman said.
Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said on Saturday that BMA was also able to save 127.8 million baht during that period thanks to the reduced garbage.
He said the volume of garbage in Bangkok between February and June was 67,248 tonnes less compared to the same period last year. That works out to a reduction of 444 tonnes of waste daily.
Aekvarunyoo attributed this reduction to BMA’s campaign for residents and businesses to reduce and separate their garbage.
The campaign was launched last year, but its effect became evident in February this year when the volume of waste sent to BMA’s three disposal centres had dropped in comparison.
The spokesman said many state agencies and private companies along with residents had taken note of BMA’s BKK Zero Waste campaign, which encourages recycling and separation of garbage.
Last year, as many as 998 entities took part in the project, including communities, academic institutions, markets, temples and other religious places.
This year, the number of participants has risen to 5,558 and now includes shopping malls, petrol stations, hotels, banks, hospitals, public parks, restaurants, convenience stores, offices, factories, and residential buildings.
The spokesman said BMA’s target is to have as many as 8,390 project participants.