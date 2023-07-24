Boom, bang, fire! Car practically explodes driving down Bhumibol Bridge
Firefighters and officers from Phra Pradaeng Police Station rushed to Bangkok’s Yan Nawa district on Sunday evening after learning a car had burst into flames on Bhumibol Bridge.
It reportedly took firefighters more than 30 minutes to put out the flames engulfing the Toyota Harrier sedan. Nobody got hurt in the incident.
The owner of the car, Narong Jitchindanukul, 55, said he was heading home with his family from Rama III Road via Bhumibol Bridge when he heard two explosions in the rear.
After hearing the explosions, he decided to speed down the bridge, but had to stop on the roadside when he noticed smoke emanating from the rear.
He said he and his family managed to jump out in time before the car burst into flames.
The burned vehicle is being kept at the Phra Pradaeng Police Station for further investigation as the cause of the explosion has not been found yet.