BMA to start opening more space for development, including coast, in 2025

Thaiwut Khankaew, director of the City Planning and Urban Development Department, unveiled the plan during a seminar on property held by Thai-language news outlet Thansettakij at the Renaissance Bangkok Hotel on Wednesday. Thansettakij is part of Nation Group.

Thaiwut said the new city planning act of 2019, which replaced the one enacted in 1975, required the BMA to redraw its city planning from scratch. City residents have been calling on the BMA to update and change the status of many zones due to the city’s expansion and the addition of new residential areas.

The city plan for Bangkok will not expire, but it will be subject to dynamic changes in line with the people’s wishes and rapid urban development due to the expansion of basic infrastructure.