Gaps on Pathum Thani bridge within safe limits, says official

Supachok Mee-amphol, deputy director of the Highways Office 13, said that the bridge in question – located over an intersection on Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district – saw extended gaps between metal tooths of two bridge sections – 11cm in one section and 14cm in the other.

He explained that the gaps got wider or narrower due to changes in the temperature of the bridge sections.

“The gaps are not larger than the standards. Gaps considered dangerous are ones that let a car tyre in,” the official said.

However, he also said that his office had requested a budget to repair and strengthen the bridge, which was expected in the next fiscal year.

Concerns grew over the bridge’s safety after a social media user posted photos of the growing gaps in his Facebook account recently.



