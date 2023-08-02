Arrest warrant out for couple held responsible for Narathiwat warehouse explosion

Initial investigation shows that the explosion may have been caused by illegally stored fireworks or explosives.

The warrant was issued on Wednesday after Sompong and his wife Piyanuch (last name withheld), owners of the warehouse near Muno market in Sungai Kolok district, failed to respond to a police summons on Monday.

Pol Colonel Suthon Sukwiset, deputy commander of Narathiwat police, said the couple has been charged with negligence resulting in the death of others, damaging property and storing fireworks without a permit.

The National Police chief has instructed Narathiwat police to coordinate with their Malaysian counterparts to track down the suspects in case they have fled across the border, Suthon said.

Those who have information about the suspects can call the police hotline at 1599.