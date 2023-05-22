Narathiwat police officers take the heat over dereliction of duty

According to the letter from police station superintendent Pol Colonel Prachya Paite, 14 police officers were punished to undergo discipline training for failure in performing duties.

It said some police officers had neglected their duties to receive complaints and coordinate in the legal process, increasing the workload on other officers.

The officers had failed to input information into the police's crime system as well, the letter said, adding that the police chief had instructed them to be responsible in their work many times.

Prachya said the discipline training aimed to make the police officers conscious of their duties, adding that no physical contact was made during the training.