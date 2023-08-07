Investigation of oil slicks in Phuket underway

The slicks were mainly found on the west side of the island including on Nai Yang, Nai Thon, Mai Khao and Kata Karon beaches.

The Marine Office in Phuket has cooperated with related agencies to clean up the oil and collect evidence to identify the vessel from which it was discharged.

Complaints will be formally filed with Sakhu Police Station today (August 7) and those found responsible will be charged with causing damage to marine creatures, the environment and marine traffic under the Navigation in the Thai Waters Act BE 2456 (1913).

The guilty parties could face up to three years imprisonment and/or up to 60,000 baht in fines. They must also pay compensation for the damages.