Construction permit regulations for high-rises to be revised

The plan comes on the heels of the Supreme Administrative Court’s verdict last month that retroactively invalidated the construction permit of Ashton Asoke tower in Watthana district.

Ananda Development was battling a legal case regarding the misuse of land expropriated by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand as the entrance to the 6-billion-baht condo project which, by law, must be at least 12 metres wide for a building this size.

Chadchart said the aim of the revision is to make the regulations more suitable for the current urban plan, as well as to promote online submissions for permit applications.

“Most developers are not familiar with online submission, which we plan to fix by adding more incentives,” he said. “For example, the processing period for an online application could be reduced to 30 days from the 45 days required for a traditional submission.”