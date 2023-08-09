Price of jasmine expected to more than double for Mother’s Day
The price of jasmines used to make garlands to celebrate Mother’s Day on Saturday is expected to rise to about 1,500 per kilogramme, flower vendors said.
They said on Wednesday that the price had already risen from 600 to 800 baht per kilo at most flower markets.
Prices are surging for two reasons: lower production and rising demand ahead of Mother’s Day. Jasmine production fell this year due to seasonal diseases caused by heavy rains.
Jasmine garlands are traditionally given by children to their mothers on Mother’s Day.
With the price of jasmine surging, shoppers are being advised to use alternative white flowers, which are less flagrant, to make garlands.
Songkran Kachanan, a flower vendor in Phitsanulok, said on Wednesday that he expected jasmine to sell for about 1,500 baht per kilo on the eve of Mother’s Day. The price can shoot up to as much as 3,000 baht per kilo during the cool season when jasmine is scarce.