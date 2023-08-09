Price of jasmine expected to more than double for Mother’s Day

They said on Wednesday that the price had already risen from 600 to 800 baht per kilo at most flower markets.

Prices are surging for two reasons: lower production and rising demand ahead of Mother’s Day. Jasmine production fell this year due to seasonal diseases caused by heavy rains.

Jasmine garlands are traditionally given by children to their mothers on Mother’s Day.

With the price of jasmine surging, shoppers are being advised to use alternative white flowers, which are less flagrant, to make garlands.