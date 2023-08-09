It’s a mucky job! Mae Hong Son teachers make muddy journey to work
A recent video clip that has gone viral shows a group of teachers struggling to pull their motorbike from muck as they head to work up a mountain in Mae Hong Son province.
The teachers were trying to make their way to Ban Glo Se Lo School, the entrance of which was blocked by a landslide since August 1.
It takes teachers nearly three hours to get to school, and most of the time during the commute is spent clearing debris and tackling mud and sludge.