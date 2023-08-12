A woman explains how positivity helped her overcome trials of single motherhood

Wilawan Onkham said she and her first son’s father split up when the boy was a little over two years old. Her ex only agreed to cover half of the boy’s expenses.

By the time her son was about four, she was pregnant again, and this time she had to bear all the expenses.

A year earlier, Wilawan had been told by his kindergarten teacher that he was a slow learner. Though unconvinced, she decided to quit her full-time job as a TV series producer to focus on her son and give him home-schooling. By then, she was burdened with a debt of about 1 million baht.

“This decision was not easy, but my goal was to give my child a good future,” she said.

She took her boy everywhere, but when she had to attend work meetings, she left him under the care of staff at a bookstore nearby.

The young mother taught her son to read and solve easy sums. She also encouraged him to watch cartoons in both Thai and English.