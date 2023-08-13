Two tourists missing after waterspout sinks tour boat
Rescue officials are searching for two tourists who went missing after a waterspout hit their tour boat in Bang Tabun Bay on Saturday evening.
The accident took place about 15 metres from shore in Phetchaburi's Ban Laem district. The boat operator and seven tourists (three men and four women) had to swim to shore after the boat capsized, but two men – Kritsanut Khampanya and Chanin Chompinthong – remain missing.
Boat operator Sampan Jinping said he had taken seven passengers on a tour. His boat sank after being hit by the waterspout. None of the tourists were wearing life jackets, he said. The two missing men drowned while trying to help the other five tourists swim to shore, Sampan said.