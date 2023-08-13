Red Line adjusts frequency, operating hours to accommodate more passengers
In a bid to accommodate more passengers, the Red Line urban train will start half an hour earlier from Tuesday onwards.
The Red Line train services will start running from 5am instead of 5.30am from Tuesday onwards, the SRT Electrified Train Co Ltd (SRTET) director-general Suthep Panpeng said on Sunday.
He added that this change is being made in response to a higher number of passengers.
The frequency of trains will also be increased to reduce wait times and attract more passengers, he said.
The frequency of trains will be adjusted as follows:
Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Rangsit
• Every 10 minutes during (7am-9.30am and 5pm-7.30pm)
Every 15 minutes during off-peak hours
Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Taling Chan
• Unchanged at 20 minutes during peak hours
Every 20 minutes during off-peak hours
Suthep said approximately 10,000 passengers used the Red Line per day last year, and this is expected to increase to 20,000 passengers per day this year. “SRTET expects the number of Red Line passengers to rise by 15% next year,” he said.
He said SRTET has spoken to the Airports of Thailand (AOT) about improving facilities at Don Mueang station, such as increasing signposts, providing brochures at the airport’s baggage claim area and adding Red Line information in the AOT application.
He added that the agency is working on the skywalk between Don Mueang Station and the Chulabhorn Research Institute as well as a walkway between the Lak Si Station and the MRT Pink Line, which should be ready by mid-this month.