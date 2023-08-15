NRCT launches platform to keep the elderly busy with part-time jobs

The website and app work on the “O Active” platform developed by Terra Media and Consulting Co Ltd. The project is funded by the NRCT in cooperation with the Foundation of Thai Gerontology Research and Development Institute.

NRCT director Wiparat Dee-ong said the platform had been launched to keep the elderly busy, make them more self-reliant and reduce the burden on state welfare. Keeping them busy will also delay the onslaught of dementia, he said.

It is part of NRCT’s master plan to develop digital technology to prepare the country as it fast becomes a grey society.