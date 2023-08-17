Arab tourist killed, another injured in big bike crash

Police said the one of the tourists died at the scene and his friend was injured along with the other motorcyclist in an accident on Sukhumvit Road at the front of Soi Khao Noi in Central Pattaya shortly after midnight.

Pol Lt Col Arut Sapanon, chief traffic inspector of Pattaya police station, was alerted of the accident at 12.30am and dispatched police and rescuers from the Sawan Boribun Pattaya Foundation to the scene.

The injured Cambodian motorcyclist was identified as Boon, 25.