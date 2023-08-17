Arab tourist killed, another injured in big bike crash
A speeding motorcycle being ridden by two Arab-looking tourists crashed into a motorcyclist on a Pattaya road in Chonburi late Wednesday night, killing one and injuring two, police said.
Police said the one of the tourists died at the scene and his friend was injured along with the other motorcyclist in an accident on Sukhumvit Road at the front of Soi Khao Noi in Central Pattaya shortly after midnight.
Pol Lt Col Arut Sapanon, chief traffic inspector of Pattaya police station, was alerted of the accident at 12.30am and dispatched police and rescuers from the Sawan Boribun Pattaya Foundation to the scene.
The injured Cambodian motorcyclist was identified as Boon, 25.
Police did not know the identifies of the two Arab tourists at they were not carrying any identification documents.
The two tourists were riding a Honda CBR big bike while Boon was riding a Honda Wave motorcycle.
The two injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.
It was not clear whether the tourist who died was the rider or the pillion passenger.
Following the crash, Arab tourists and other onlookers surrounded the scene, causing traffic congestion late into the night and a tailback of about 500 metres,
Eyewitness Rung Suriya, 37, told police that he saw the Honda CBR speeding up as it emerged from the Central Pattaya underpass and strike Boon’s motorcycle from the side. The Cambodian driver was in the process of moving into the rightmost lane.
Rung told reporters that local residents were worried about notorious Arab riders, mostly young Kuwaiti tourists, who liked to come out late at night to race on Pattaya roads, honk their horns and burn their tyres.
Rung added that road accidents involving Arab riders were a daily occurrence..
Pattaya police are reportedly scratching their heads on how to deal with young Arab tourists who rent large motorcycles and race on the streets. They are seeking measures to deal with them following repeated complaints by local residents.