EXCLUSIVE: Miss Universe Thailand 2023 Porsild is a beauty with a purpose

Porsild embodies the essence of modern beauty queens – strong, compassionate, and determined to create a positive impact.

In a heart-to-heart chat with The Nation, the Thai-Danish beauty opened up about her journey, her thoughts on the beauty pageant industry, and her vision for the future.

Humble in victory

Porsild confessed to feeling shocked and humbled when she was announced the winner of the beauty pageant. She said it was daunting to be standing alongside the five finalists, each an empowering woman in her own right. She said she acknowledged the strength and uniqueness of her fellow competitors but her focus was to ensure that she gave off her best and to be contented knowing that she had put in sincere efforts.

A message of positivity

Reflecting on her memorable crowning moment, Porsild shared that amidst the whirlwind of emotions, she aimed to convey the message of being a force for good and a beacon of light, not only for others but for oneself.

"We need to use social media as a positive platform to raise awareness and inspire others," she emphasised, highlighting the importance of giving back to the community.

Porsild said that even small acts of kindness could make a difference in the lives of those struggling around us.

Beauties as voices of change

Porsild was unequivocal in affirming the influence of beauty queens in shaping the societal and economic landscapes in 2023. She stressed that beauty queens served as the voices of the unheard, and could utilise their public platform to highlight crucial issues. Beyond that, they also contribute to the nation's soft power, promoting aspects like tourism, food, and culture that can ultimately contribute to economic growth.