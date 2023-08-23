EXCLUSIVE: Miss Universe Thailand 2023 Porsild is a beauty with a purpose
The whirlwind emotions after winning the Miss Universe Thailand 2023 title are yet to die down. But 27-year-old Anntonia Porsild is already focused on her message, which goes beyond herself.
Porsild embodies the essence of modern beauty queens – strong, compassionate, and determined to create a positive impact.
In a heart-to-heart chat with The Nation, the Thai-Danish beauty opened up about her journey, her thoughts on the beauty pageant industry, and her vision for the future.
Humble in victory
Porsild confessed to feeling shocked and humbled when she was announced the winner of the beauty pageant. She said it was daunting to be standing alongside the five finalists, each an empowering woman in her own right. She said she acknowledged the strength and uniqueness of her fellow competitors but her focus was to ensure that she gave off her best and to be contented knowing that she had put in sincere efforts.
A message of positivity
Reflecting on her memorable crowning moment, Porsild shared that amidst the whirlwind of emotions, she aimed to convey the message of being a force for good and a beacon of light, not only for others but for oneself.
"We need to use social media as a positive platform to raise awareness and inspire others," she emphasised, highlighting the importance of giving back to the community.
Porsild said that even small acts of kindness could make a difference in the lives of those struggling around us.
Beauties as voices of change
Porsild was unequivocal in affirming the influence of beauty queens in shaping the societal and economic landscapes in 2023. She stressed that beauty queens served as the voices of the unheard, and could utilise their public platform to highlight crucial issues. Beyond that, they also contribute to the nation's soft power, promoting aspects like tourism, food, and culture that can ultimately contribute to economic growth.
Thailand's rich diversity
As she prepares to represent Thailand at the Miss Universe competition, Porsild emphasised her commitment to showcasing the depth and diversity of her country. She believes that being true to oneself is a fundamental aspect of representation, and she plans to highlight Thailand's textiles, culinary heritage, and cultural richness.
Porsild's unique blend of Thai and Danish influences will undoubtedly be a strong asset in conveying her unique personality on the international stage.
A spirit of sisterhood
Revealing the camaraderie behind the scenes, Porsild shared that her initial nervousness about fitting in dissolved quickly. The experience turned out to be a sisterhood that empowered and motivated her to become a better version of herself.
The competition, rather than being a cut-throat rivalry, felt more like a family united by their shared dreams and aspirations, she said.
Challenging perceptions
Addressing the disparity in the popularity of beauty pageants in Thailand and the West, Porsild acknowledged that misconceptions exist. However, she firmly believed that these events hold deeper meaning and value for those who invest time in understanding them. She encouraged giving beauty queens the chance to express their perspectives, as their insights might be surprising and enlightening.
The journey ahead
Looking ahead to the coming year, Porsild is excited about the opportunities for change and growth that lie ahead. She said she aims to challenge preconceived notions and inspire her community to prioritise giving back. A determined Porsild emphasised that even the smallest steps could lead to meaningful transformations.
In this new chapter of her life, Anntonia Porsild is set to shine as a representative of beauty, empowerment, and positive change. She said her journey is a proof of the limitless potential that individuals possess when they wholeheartedly pursue their dreams, inspire others, and want to make a genuine impact on the world around them.