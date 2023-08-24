CP patriarch Dhanin meets China's PM, promises more investments

CP Group senior chairman Dhanin Chearavanont led his team during the meeting with high-ranking Chinese government officials at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday (August 21).

The state building, located at the western edge of Tiananmen Square, is used mainly for legislative and ceremonial activities by the Chinese government and the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Premier Li told the visiting executives that China welcomed the CP Group and overseas Chinese businesspeople and their companies from around the world for their “ardent investments” in China, which have facilitated the country’s further development.

The premier noted that over the past 45 years of China’s reform and opening of the economy, several overseas Chinese had contributed to its progress.

He thanked Dhanin for his contributions to China’s economic and social development over the past decades as a major investor and president of the overseas Chinese businesspeople's association in China.

