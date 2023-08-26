No fees charged for fruit-picking jobs in Korea, Farmers Council says

In a statement issued on Friday, NFC secretary-general Rattana Sawameechai refuted social-media rumours that the council is collecting fees from Thai workers applying for jobs in South Korea, primarily seasonal fruit-picking jobs. The East Asian country has a high demand for foreign workers in its agricultural sector due to its ageing population and dwindling rural population.

The Department of Employment has opened an online page (https://www.doe.go.th/overseas) where Thais can apply for jobs in foreign countries. As the agricultural jobs in South Korea are highly popular, the NFC has been encouraging Thais who want these jobs to apply via the web page.

“The Office of the National Farmers Council and Office of Provincial National Farmers Council never collect any fees from applicants via the department’s website,” Rattana said. “The NFC’s operations in promoting career opportunities for Thai farmers overseas strictly comply with related labour laws and regulations.”

According to the Department of Employment, Thai workers seeking jobs in South Korea must complete these steps: Qualification screening, learning Korean, taking a language test, and signing a contract with an employer under the employment permit system.