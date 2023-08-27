Battle for Lopburi: Monkeys sterlised as people fight to retake town

"The monkeys were captured and categorised for sterilisation at a monkey hospital in Lopburi Zoo," Suttipong explained.

He said 57 male and 90 female monkeys had been sterilised during the period, while three could not be steralised because they were pregnant.

The monkeys were anesthetised, weighed, cleaned and marked on their arms. The mark denotes the province, place and year they were sterilised, he said.

Suttipong added that the sterilised monkeys were kept under medical watch for two days before being returned to the places they were captured at.