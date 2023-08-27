Another 8 million euros invested in Thai Rice NAMA project

The Thai Rice NAMA (Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Action) project was launched in August 2018 jointly by the Agriculture Ministry and the German international cooperation agency GIZ. The project is worth 14.9 million euros or about 565 million baht.

The scheme has been implemented in six pilot provinces, namely Chai Nat, Pathum Thani, Singburi, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya and Ang Thong. It covers more than 2.8 million rai (448,000 hectares) of farmland and some 100,000 households.

Wichai Paksa, assistant director of the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC)'s personal loans division, said on Saturday that another 8 million euro has been allocated to the project for another year.

The working team plans to expand the project to another three provinces, namely Kamphaeng Phet, Lopburi and Nakhon Ratchasima, he said.