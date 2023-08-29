Insurgents kill one volunteer and injure four others in Pattani
One volunteer was killed and four people were injured in Pattani’s Yarang district on Monday night.
The incident took place in front of Yarang Municipality Office at 10.50pm while police officers in a car and two volunteers on a motorcycle were conducting a survey of safety in the area.
Insurgents were reportedly detonated a bomb as police and the volunteers arrived at the scene, causing damage to their vehicles.
Insurgents then opened fire with military-grade guns, killing volunteer Chanwit Dorloh.
Three police officers and another volunteer were injured, namely Pol Corporal Ismaen Jitlang, Pol Corporal Sarawut Susan, Pol Corporal Boonkini Duere and Narong Rakaew.
Separately, another group of insurgents detonated a bomb next to electric poles in Rawaeng, Krado and Yarang subdistricts, causing a blackout in those areas. Officials believe that the move was designed to allow insurgents to escape.