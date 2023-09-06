Weather: heavy rain for North, Northeast and East

This weather pattern is due to the monsoon trough moving northward across the Northern and Northeastern regions and converging with the low-pressure area over the Gulf of Thailand. The southwest monsoon remains relatively strong, affecting the Central, Eastern and Southern regions, as well as the Gulf of Thailand, but is gradually weakening.

The Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will experience moderate waves, which could rise to 2 metres or higher in thunderstorms.

Tropical cyclone 'Yun-Yeung”, which is currently offshore, is expected to approach the eastern coast of Japan on September 8-9. This cyclone is not expected to impact Thailand's weather.