Elderly Australian passes away at Suvarnabhumi Airport
The body of an Australian man was found lying across the seats near Gate 8 on the second floor of the terminal building at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province on Tuesday evening around 8pm.
Airport police identified the deceased as Wohlmuth Gerard, 82, an Australian national. Forensic staff estimated that he had been dead for more than three hours.
His body was transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Bangkok for autopsy to determine the cause of death.
An airport official speculated that the man might have arrived on a flight Tuesday afternoon and decided to lie down after feeling ill.