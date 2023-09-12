Thais feel tremors as 4.1-magnitude quake hits Laos
Tremors from the 4.1-magnitude earthquake that hit Laos at 3.30am on Tuesday morning were felt in Chiang Rai province, local residents said.
According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the epicentre of the quake was about a kilometre deep and had taken place about 94 kilometres from Chiang Rai’s Rim Kong subdistrict.
Suwit Kosuwan, a senior mineral resources management expert, said the quake had been caused by the shifting of the Mae Chan fault that lies in Laos.
No injuries, fatalities or significant damage to buildings in Thailand were reported as of press time.