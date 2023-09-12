Pattaya Floating Market reopens to visitors after catching fire last week
The Pattaya Floating Market in Chonburi province, which had suffered damage after catching fire last week, reopened to visitors on Tuesday.
The fire on the night of September 7 reportedly decimated about 30% of the market’s commercial area and resulted in damage valued at about 70 million baht.
Thais and foreign travellers flocked to the market on Tuesday to purchase foods and beverages. Some people took boats to witness the spectacular views of the floating market and watch cultural performances.
Officials at the floating market have set up vinyl panels to cover parts of the building damaged by the fire to prevent visitors from entering.
Sumaporn Srimuang, the market’s general manager, said that retailers whose stores were damaged by the fire had been allowed to sell goods near Sukhumvit Road, adding that the market would offer compensation for the damage.
She thanked Thai and foreign visitors for boosting the retailers' morale, while assuring them that the market was safe.
The floating market is ready to serve tourists with various performances, such as sea boxing, music and Thai dance shows, she said.
Also known as “4 Regions Floating Market”, the Pattaya Floating Market in Banglamung district of Chonburi province is a popular tourist attraction. The highlight of the site is a floating Thai pavilion showcasing the architectural styles of Thailand’s four regions.