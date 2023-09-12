Pattaya Floating Market reopens to visitors after catching fire last week

Officials at the floating market have set up vinyl panels to cover parts of the building damaged by the fire to prevent visitors from entering.

Sumaporn Srimuang, the market’s general manager, said that retailers whose stores were damaged by the fire had been allowed to sell goods near Sukhumvit Road, adding that the market would offer compensation for the damage.

She thanked Thai and foreign visitors for boosting the retailers' morale, while assuring them that the market was safe.

The floating market is ready to serve tourists with various performances, such as sea boxing, music and Thai dance shows, she said.