All policemen lied to investigators over murder of fellow officer: Surachet

He made the statement after investigators managed to salvage all 15 CCTV cameras at the residence of Praween Chankhlai, also known as “Kamnan Nok” – an influential figure in Nakhon Pathom province.

Highway police officer Pol Major Siwakorn Saibua was shot dead during a birthday party on the night of September 6 at Praween's residence.

The murder reportedly stemmed from an argument over a promotion. According to eyewitnesses, Praween’s alleged henchman, Thananchai Manmak, approached the dining table and opened fire on Siwakorn.