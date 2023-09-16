Smart parking lots near 8 MRT stations to be ready for Bangkok commuters by Oct 1
Parking lots with inbuilt smart systems will be available for commuters near eight MRT Blue Line stations from October 1, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) said on Saturday.
The “Smart Parking Smart Life” system is being installed in cooperation with traffic management company, Jenkongklai.
The “smart” parking lots will be installed near the Ratchadaphisek, Thailand Cultural Centre, Rama IX, Sukhumvit, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), Huai Khwang, Phetchaburi and Samyan MRT stations, MRTA said.
To avail services safely and easily, motorists are advised to download the “MRTA Parking” application. The system will record entry, exit, fees and discounts and will offer different payment channels.
The landscape of the parking areas near the Huai Khwang, Phetchaburi, QSNCC and Samyan stations is being improved, MRTA said. More facilities will be made available to meet people’s needs and comply with sustainable development policies, it added.