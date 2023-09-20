Exemption of tax on crude has no bearing on import cost: Customs dept

Peeraphan added that discussions had focused on the cost structure of importing refined oil, crude oil, diesel, and gasoline, with the Customs Department reporting that it no longer collects import duties on crude oil.

As for refined oil, only a very minimal fee of 0.001 baht per litre was previously collected, allowing the department to generate revenue of just over 20 million baht each year from import duties.

However, the Customs Department is no longer imposing import duties so oil import taxes should not have any significant impact on the cost of oil imports.

The Energy Minister will soon look at possible reductions in gasoline prices, he added.