Several crocodiles remain on the loose in Suphan Buri

The farm, which had about 70 crocodiles, reported on Friday that two of its concrete ponds were damaged by a fallen tree during a heavy thunderstorm, allowing about 30 crocodiles to escape.

On Friday evening, 26 of them were found and returned to the farm by staff of the province’s Fishery Department and rescue officials.

No one was injured by the crocodiles, officials said.

Provincial governor Natthapat Suwanprateep visited the area on Saturday to thank officials and get updated. He told reporters that the farm had been registered with the Fishery Department, and it had 10 ponds.

The governor said officials have thoroughly checked five of seven natural ponds and swamps around the farm for signs of the crocodiles still on the loose. The remaining two ponds will be checked today.

He advised local residents not to go fishing or swimming in ponds and swamps until the crocodiles are captured. He also urged officials to be cautious while trying to capture the last four or five crocodiles still on the loose.