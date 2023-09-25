Mixed feelings in business sector about daily wage rise

Peerapong Jaroon-ek, president of the Thai Condominium Association and CEO of Origin Property, holds a different view. He believes the wage increase policy, which he sees as acceptable because it increases people's income, will have a positive effect on purchasing power, especially in the real estate sector.

In terms of its impact on costs, the minimum wage increase to 400 baht will have a minimal effect, and he sees no need to adjust prices unless it goes up to 600 Baht per day, which would have a more significant impact.

Vittakarn Chandavimol, executive vice president at AP (Thailand), stated that the increase in the minimum wage to 400 baht may have a 1-2% impact on costs and could affect prices due to other associated costs such as construction materials and continuously rising land prices. Overall, it could influence price adjustments, even though labour costs are not significantly high compared to other costs.

AP has plans for cost management by purchasing materials in advance to control costs, enabling them to maintain product prices suitable for consumer demand.

Sutee Ketsiri, managing director of Built to Build Group, expressed concern that the gradual increase in the minimum wage to 600 Baht by 2027 from the previous average of about 353 baht per day, would impact the real estate and construction industries. This could lead to a further increase in house prices, driven by increased labour and construction material costs. Additionally, the government's policy to distribute 10,000 baht digital cash to stimulate the economy is expected to result in clear price increases for various products.

He added that the Thai economy has shown signs of improvement since the establishment of the new government and that confidence among consumers and the export sector is gradually recovering.

Rise in labour costs to affect housing prices

Tritecha Tangmatitham, managing director of Supalai Plc, felt the increase in labour costs would help the overall economy in the long term as it will improve customers' future wealth. However, labour costs are related to the already rising housing prices. At the same time, when the economy improves, overall consumer spending increases, so there should be no major problem.

The government must quickly and transparently allocate the budget to drive the economy to allow the real estate sector to grow alongside the country's infrastructure, such as new roads and railways, which will expand the market and create more locations for real estate projects. Additionally, the announcement of new city plans will also lead to market growth. If the new government can kick-start the economy, the real estate market will undoubtedly thrive in the next 2-3 years, according to Tritecha.

For his part, Apa Ataboonwongse, CEO of Richy Place 2002, views the increase in the minimum wage to 400 baht positively, saying that although it will increase construction costs by more than 10%. companies should be willing to pay more for labour to ensure an adequate workforce. While technology can help, it can only partially compensate for the labour shortage, so higher labour costs are necessary. However, these increased labour costs may affect overall production costs and lead to higher prices, which consumers will have to accept.

Positive effects on food production but farmers could suffer

Khem Wanglee, managing director of SMS Corporation, a leading producer of high-quality modified tapioca starch, agrees with the wage increase policy. While it may impact labour-intensive industries, including agriculture, which relies heavily on a large workforce, it could help transition the workforce from low-wage to high-wage jobs. However, he calls for government support in implementing agricultural innovations and technologies to increase the value of agricultural production.

On the downside, agricultural sectors, especially those involved in cultivating cassava, which rely on a large labour force, may be affected negatively affected. Thailand is a major agricultural producer, he pointed out, and the increase in labour costs could affect the entire industry, leading to price adjustments for agricultural products.

Thai President Foods' general manager, Pun Paniangvait, expressed the view that the policy of raising the minimum wage to 400 baht per day should not be enforced uniformly across the country. He believes it would have more negative than positive impacts on businesses and manufacturing. He cites the 2011 wage increase to 300 baht per day as an example of a policy that did not provide the right solution and led to centralisation instead of decentralization. He believes it would not be a major concern if there were an influx of foreign labour into Thailand due to the policy, as the country is currently facing a labour shortage, particularly in labour-intensive industries.