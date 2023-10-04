Their Majesties take shooting victims under royal patronage

Police said the suspect, who is a minor, was taken into custody less than an hour after the first reported gunshots at the shopping mall in Bangkok’s upscale shopping district.

According to the police, two people were killed and five were injured in the shooting. One of the deceased is a female Chinese tourist and the other is a Myanmar national who was employed at the mall.

Srettha visited an injured patient at the Police General Hospital in the evening together with Minister of Tourism and Sports Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol and Minister of Culture Sermsak Pongpanich.

The PM chatted with the patient who suffered a flesh wound to his shoulder. The patient is stable but badly rattled by the incident, Srettha said.

The PM’s group then travelled to Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to visit three other injured victims, one of whom is in critical condition.

Another victim is being treated at Bangkok Christian Hospital for non-critical injuries to her armpit and back.

After the visit, Srettha said all patients would be taken under royal patronage.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased following the shooting inside Siam Paragon,” Srettha, who took office in August, said in an earlier statement. “I would like to give my moral support to the families of all those who died and were injured.”