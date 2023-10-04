Prosecution procedures for children and youth in Thailand

On Tuesday, October 3 in an event that shocked the country, a young gunman opened fire inside the luxury Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok causing two deaths and injuring at least 5 people. It was later revealed that the gunman was only 14 years old.

According to the Juvenile and Family Court and Juvenile and Family Case Procedure Act BE 2553 (2010), children are defined as those aged no more than 15 years old while youth refers to those between the ages of 15 and 18.

The act also aims to rehabilitate children and youth rather than punish them.