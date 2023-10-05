PM and other govt officials to assess flooding in Northeast

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Deputy Agriculture Minister Chaiya Promma, Deputy Interior Minister Kriang Kantinan and other officials will accompany the PM.

Srettha’s group will visit Ubon Ratchathani’s Muang district first on Friday afternoon to inspect the flood measurement station at Seri Democracy Bridge, which crosses the Mun River. The PM will then travel to Phibun Mangsahan district to hand out survival kits and necessities to local residents affected by flooding.

On Saturday, the PM is scheduled to hand out survival kits to flood victims in Kham Khuean Kaeo district of Yasothon province, then visit a drug addict rehabilitation centre in Suvarnabhumi district of Roi Et province in the afternoon.

The northeastern region of Thailand is a large basin with two major rivers, the Chi and the Mun, running through it before flowing into the Mekong River on the border with Laos. Despite serving as an artery for agriculture, the rivers are susceptible to overflowing during the rainy season, causing floods in several riverside communities.

According to Chai, the reservoirs in the three provinces are currently receiving more accumulated water due to continued heavy rains, prompting local authorities to employ flood deterrence measures to prevent the water from flowing into commercial areas.

The reservoirs in Ubon Ratchathani are currently at 89% of their capacity, while those in Yasothon and Roi Et are at 65% and 37% of their capacity, respectively.