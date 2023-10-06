Suphanburi police take action against the driver of ‘extra-long’ truck

The truck’s cargo bed was fully loaded with empty 200-litre oil drums, with a makeshift extension from its rear to carry dozens more.

Pol Colonel Krit Chansawang, deputy police commander of Suphanburi police who is responsible for traffic, found the truck on a road that leads to Chai Nat province on Thursday evening, and he ordered the truck to be intercepted.

The driver was charged with driving recklessly in a way that could endanger fellow motorists and pedestrians. He was fined for the offence, according to Suphanburi police’s Facebook page.

Krit said on Friday that he ordered the truck to be intercepted and the driver to be arrested, as the vehicle was modified to carry more cargo in a dangerous way.

“The truck is fully loaded, with an extension box in its back that is almost as long as the vehicle,” he said.