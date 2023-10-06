Suphanburi police take action against the driver of ‘extra-long’ truck
A six-wheel truck carrying dozens of empty oil drums was stopped by police in Suphanburi province for the way its cargo was transported.
The truck’s cargo bed was fully loaded with empty 200-litre oil drums, with a makeshift extension from its rear to carry dozens more.
Pol Colonel Krit Chansawang, deputy police commander of Suphanburi police who is responsible for traffic, found the truck on a road that leads to Chai Nat province on Thursday evening, and he ordered the truck to be intercepted.
The driver was charged with driving recklessly in a way that could endanger fellow motorists and pedestrians. He was fined for the offence, according to Suphanburi police’s Facebook page.
Krit said on Friday that he ordered the truck to be intercepted and the driver to be arrested, as the vehicle was modified to carry more cargo in a dangerous way.
“The truck is fully loaded, with an extension box in its back that is almost as long as the vehicle,” he said.
The senior officer said that the driver told him the truck was carrying the oil drums from Samut Sakhon province and was on its way to the northern Tak province.
“I couldn’t let the truck go because other people on the road could be in peril,” Krit said.
He had the truck driver phone his employer to send a new truck to carry the extra load. Legal action was taken against the driver, he added.
The police colonel said that he was puzzled as to how the truck could come a long way without being intercepted by relevant authorities. He blamed it on lax enforcement of the law by Traffic Police.
“No police checkpoints to screen trucks like this, that’s why wrongdoing is committed,” he said.
Krit said it was his policy that Suphanburi police be strict with trucks that exceed their load limits and carry their cargos in a way that could endanger others on the road.